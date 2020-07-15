DeKalb County nursing home employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

An employee at Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Cathy Prater, Director of Nursing at Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation, confirmed the death to WAAY 31 Wednesday morning. She said the employee died on June 30. He was tested on June 21.

Prater said the cause of death is to be determined, but it is possibly because of the virus.

The facility in DeKalb County has had 13 employees test positive since March. All have had to quarantine for 14 days.

Nine of those employees were able to come back to work after quarantining and receiving negative test results. None of the residents have tested positive.

Residents are screened three times a day. All employees are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts.