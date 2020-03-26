DeKalb County has first coronavirus case; State total rises to 449

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its website on Thursday, and it's reporting 449 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. That's an increase of 63 cases.

The department reports one person has died from the illness. In total, 2,812 people have been tested.

Since numbers released on Wednesday afternoon:

*DeKalb County has its first case.

*Cullman County now has 6 cases, an increase of two.

*Limestone County now has 10 cases, an increase of four.

*Madison County now has 37 cases, an increase of two.

*Marshall County now has 3 cases, an increase of two.

*Morgan County now has 7 cases, an increase of two.

Ricky Harcrow, president of the DeKalb County Commission, issued this statement about the county's first case:

“DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow announced this morning that the first case of Corona Virus has been confirmed in DeKalb County. The individual has been notified by the Alabama Department of Public Health and received quarantine orders for 14 days and all persons who have been in contact with the infected person will also receive quarantine orders as well.

“It is imperative that all residents of DeKalb County continue to practice social distancing in order to limit the spread of this virus. All should keep the directive from the governor in mind and limit gathering with other people in groups less than 25 and keep 6 feet away from other people. If you are sick stay home and if you are not sick stay away from people who are. Continue to follow the guidelines from the CDC and ADPH.

“We knew that the corona virus would eventually be confirmed in DeKalb County,” said Harcrow, “and now that it has; we know it is likely that other cases will most likely be confirmed. We must remain calm and continue to practice good hygiene and handwashing”. Local officials are monitoring the situation closely and are doing everything we can to limit and hopefully stop the spread of this virus.