DeKalb County deputy passes away from complications of coronavirus

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the passing of a deputy due to complications from coronavirus.

Deputy Mickey Bowen, who served 21 years with the department in the Detention Center and most recently as a transport deputy, passed away on Tuesday at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The sheriff’s office said “Recently, Mickey was enjoying his promotion to Chief Executive Assistant in the Detention Center.”

Deputy Bowen was 49 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters, who live in the Crossville community.

“We ask for your prayers for Mickey’s family and his DCSO family. Deputy Bowen was very much loved by all of us, and not only at work, but in the DeKalb County community as a whole,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office says visitation will be on Friday at the Crossville Memorial Chapel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral will immediately follow. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Church.

“Dealing with the pandemic these last few months has made our jobs more difficult, but losing such a beloved member of our team really hits hard,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Mickey always had a way of making us laugh and brightening our day. He was always there for his co-workers, and was just a great human being to be around. To us, it’s like losing a close family member...We’d like to ask the public to keep us and Mickey’s family in their prayers.”