DeKalb County closes courthouse to prevent coronavirus spread

DeKalb County is closing some government buildings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DeKalb County Courthouse and DeKalb County Activities Building are closed to the public until further notice.

If you have service needs, the county says you should take care of them via telephone or internet.

Here are the numbers for county offices:

DeKalb County Commission: 256-845-8569

DeKalb County Probate: 256-845-8510

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Office: 256-845-8525

DeKalb County Revenue Commission: 256-845-8515

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office: 256-845-3801

DeKalb County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Agency: 256-845-8569