DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies of coronavirus

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died of coronavirus.

Deputy Lt. Jeff Bain died Sunday, according to the office.

On Sunday, a post on the office’s Facebook page announced that the front lobby is closed until Jan. 11 “due to sickness, exposures, and quarantines within our office.”

“Please pray for all those that are sick,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

On Monday, CASA of North Sand Mountain shared how Bain gave his heard to children in need.

“Mr. Bain played a critical role in the organization of the Casa Closet for children. Mr. Bain unknowingly brought a glimpse of hope to many children in Dekalb and Jackson counties. The closet was created to provide children with clothing, shoes, diapers, wipes etc. Mr. Bain organized for the closet to be painted and shelving that was donated by the Dekalb county sheriffs office to be installed. Casa of North Sand Mountain is forever grateful to you Mr. Bain.

“The closet will be renamed in honor of Mr. Bain.”

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates