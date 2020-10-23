DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closing offices to public for 2 weeks due to area’s coronavirus spike

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s temporarily closing its office to the public due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the area.

The closure is effective Monday, Oct. 26 and will last for two weeks. It will reopen Nov. 9.

The closure consists of the front offices for the detention center side and the sheriff's side.

“Due to a spike in Covid 19 cases that has affected our office we have chosen to take extra precautions to prevent further spread or possible sickness to come,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday evening. “This closing is to protect not only our employees, but the citizens who have to utilize our office.”

Pistol permits are still available here. If you have jail-related business, you can call dispatch at (256) 845-3801.

As of Friday, 3,360 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in DeKalb County since the pandemic began.

“Decisions like this are not easily made! After praying hard and consulting with others at the office who I know have done the same, I know this is the appropriate action to take to protect our staff and to protect the public from risk,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.