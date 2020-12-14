DeKalb County Schools transition to remote learning due to high number of absences

DeKalb County Schools is temporarily transitioning to remote learning due to the number of staff members out right now.

The district said on Monday “At this point, it has become necessary to transition to remote learning beginning Wednesday, December 16, 2020 through December 18, 2020 due to high absence levels of our faculty and staff and to ensure the well-being of our faculty, staff and students as we finish the Fall semester and ultimately through January 8, 2021.”

The remote learning period will last through Jan. 8. Students will return to campuses on Jan. 11.

