DeKalb County Schools release reopening plan for August

On Friday, DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett unveiled their plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district released an online guide to provide information and guidance to parents as schools reopen. According to the guide, parents will be able to select a virtual or a traditional learning setting for their child. The plan also outlines safety measures being implemented at the schools. Schools officals will be monitoring health conditions to determine if one or all campuses should transition to a blended learning model.

Superintendent Barnett also said he plans to ask the DeKalb County Board of Education to push the school start date back to August 10 instead of August 7. Barnett would also like to have a staggered start date meaning only a fourth of students would return on August 10. Then, more students will return each day until all student are back to school by August 14.

"This is going to be unusual and it's going to be a world of learning like we've never seen", said Barnett.

The DeKalb County Board of Education will vote on the new start date at their noon meeting on July 9.