DeKalb County Schools finalizing plans for August return of students

In about a month and a half, some students at DeKalb County Schools will head to back to the classroom to start the 2020 - 2021 school year.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett told WAAY 31 the district plans on starting school with students in the classroom on Aug. 7.

Barnett said the district will follow state guidelines and offer three learning options for students:

Traditional, where students attend school in class.

Virtual, through the DeKalb Virtual Academy.

Remote learning, where a student going to school can easily transition to online learning at home for a certain amount of time.

"In case we have to have a school closure, for a period whether it be an outbreak of COVID-19 or whatever, they have to quarantine or something, we will transition to what we are calling a remote learning environment and that will be where that traditional teacher who is their normal teacher will be providing some level of support for them while they are in a remote environment learning from home," said Barnett.

Barnett says the school district is taking the necessary steps to sanitize buses.

"Between each route, each bus will be sanitized. So that will be after the morning route, and before the evening route, and then between the evening route and morning route," said Barnett.

Barnett said masks will be optional and schools are still trying to determine the best plan for meals.

"Each campus has different cafeteria sizes, enrollment sizes and things like that, so it's not necessarily a one size fits all but we will be working with each of our local schools and make sure our kids are adequately and properly fed, in a safe, sanitary environment," he said.

Barnett says he is still waiting to learn the numbers of students who want to enroll in their virtual academy to determine class sizes.

"We're going to make this a good school year. There are many challenges and many obstacles, but where there are great challenges and great obstacles, comes great opportunity," said Barnett.

Barnett said as the school year progresses, these plans can change. The district will send plans for teachers, parents, and administrators in the next couple of weeks and will have an email account set up where people can submit questions and comments.