DeKalb County Schools could start back to school in early August

Across the state, many are still wondering what's in store for next school year!

This week a task force is meeting in Montgomery to figure out what the start of school will look in for students in Alabama.

"There’s nothing that can replace the interaction between a teacher and students," said Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools superintendent.

Barnett says the plan is for students in the county to be back inside schools in early August.

He says what that may look like, there's still more planning to be done.

"We’ve talked a lot about lunch rooms, about transition times, transition times coming into the classroom, or into the school, how will students transition? Will we have teachers transition more than students?" he said.

One parent said she wants her child to go back to school.

"This is something we are going to have to deal with from here on out and i think we might as well start school back and just jump right in and take it from there," said Sherry McLaughlin, parent.

"I think I’m most ready for reading and everything, because I like reading books," said Shiloh McLaughlin, Plainview School student.

Barnett said plans can change, depending on what the state recommends and right now they're still working on hammering out some of the specifics, like how kids will social distance.

But he says they know they'll be ready for whatever comes their way.

"We want to make sure that we have a plan in place for starting the school year and and for some reason if we have to go to a digital platform, for a day or two or weeks, or whatever we want to go ahead and have plans in place so that we can seamlessly do that next year," he said.

Barnett said 31 he does anticipate more students will enroll in the DeKalb Virtual Academy next year, which gives students the option to take classes online.

Barnett said for right now, he does not anticipate changing class sizes.