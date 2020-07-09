DeKalb County Board of Education votes to push back school start date to Aug. 10

New information on the back to school plans for DeKalb County Schools.

Thursday, the school board unanimously approved to push the start of school back for students.

The recommendation came from the DeKalb County superintendent. DeKalb County School students will now be starting back Aug. 10.

Originally the plan was for students to return Aug. 7, but Superintendent Jason Barnett said with all of the changes he wanted to give teachers and staff a little more time to prepare.

The board agreed and voted unanimously to approve that plan.

The start dates for students are also staggered.

This means for example on August 10th only students with the last name beginning with A - G will go to school.

Then on August 11th, only students with the last name beginning with H - M will be in class and so on.

Then on August 14th all students will go to class.

These dates are for those students who are participating in traditional learning, meaning face to face instruction.

For a full list of start dates for local school districts, click here.