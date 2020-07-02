DeKalb County officials say mandatory masking order for county is possible

DeKalb County officials discussed the possibility of a mandatory mask order for the county at a news conference on Thursday.

They say, right now, they have no plans to implement one but it's not out of the question.

"We're taking every step to protect citizen's rights and we don't want to get into a situation to where we put law enforcement in a place where they are trying to enforce an order that should be commonsense," said Anthony Clifton, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Director.

DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow says if coronavirus cases continue to spike in the county, a masking order could be coming.

"If these increases do continue to increase, yes, we will take that into consideration very seriously," he said.

At the DeKalb County Courthouse, there is a sign on the door that says masks are required on the 5th floor.

Officials said some judges in the county have required masks in their courtrooms.

Face coverings are not required in county buildings, but they are encouraged along with social distancing.

"This is not something that we take lightly, and this is not something the elected officials take lightly," said Clifton.

Which is why they implemented new hours for public county buildings so that more cleaning and sanitation can occur.

"We must do something to curtail and try to curb this sudden spike in numbers," said Clifton.

To see those new limited hours, click here.