DeKalb County EMA director gives update on coronavirus in the county

Tuesday, the director of emergency management gave an update of how coronavirus is impacting DeKalb County.

Anthony Clifton, the Director of Emergency Management for DeKalb County, said coronavirus cases in the county have been steadily increasing.

Clifton said the county did not see a spike in coronavirus cases after the Fourth of July holiday. Since Gov. Kay Ivey put in place a mandatory mask order last month, Clifton said some people see the masks as an inconvenience, but most people in the county are complying.

Right now the department is planning for the start of school, including plans to make sure children in the rural parts of the county have the internet access they need if the schools transition to remote learning.

"We are working right now with all of the telecommunications companies in trying to develop planning to service those areas that are not well covered by internet service," said Clifton.

Clifton also said county buildings are back to normal operating hours after limiting them in July.

He said workers are still sanitizing the buildings, complying with the mask order, and limiting the number of people inside to allow social distancing.