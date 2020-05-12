DeKalb County Courthouse, other county buildings to reopen May 18

Some DeKalb County buildings are set to reopen on May 18.
They closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The DeKalb County Commission met Tuesday morning to vote on the date for reopening.
The courthouse, revenue commission, library and activities buildings are opening to the public. They will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until June 1. Hours could change after that.
