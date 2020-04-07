DeKalb County Commission extends local state of emergency

The DeKalb County Commission became the latest to extend its local state of emergency.

"I’ve been here all my life and I’ve never saw anything that has affected our whole county, the state for that matter," said Ricky Harcrow, DeKalb County Commission President.

Ricky Harcrow the DeKalb County Commission President told WAAY 31 they held a special meeting Tuesday to make sure their local state of emergency would not run out.

The commission decided to extend its local state of emergency to run concurrent with the governor's declaration.

Now, it will be in place through April 30th.

The commission issued its original local state of emergency back in March.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director tells me that this declaration of a local state of emergency means that they are able to get help and resources they the county may need.

The Deputy Director of the DeKalb County EMA told me they are equipped with enough personal protection equipment in the county and are working with local businesses to make sure the county will have enough to get through this pandemic.

Harcrow says he believes this community will get through this and the county offices are doing everything they can to help the community.

“I assure our people that with the staff we have and the direction we have taken, we will come out of this and after it’s all over, we’ll be better informed and better equipped," said Ricky Harcrow, DeKalb County Commission President.

The Dekalb County Commission is expected to meet again May 12th for their regular meeting.