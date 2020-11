The DeKalb County Circuit Clerks Office announced Monday it will be closed the remainder of the week due to coronavirus and related illnesses.

No information has been released on the number of cases.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 4,922 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in DeKalb County since March, with 692 of those coming in the last 14 days.

There have been 36 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the county.