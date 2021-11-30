‘I was dying! I was suffocating!’: DeKalb County woman's book shares her Covid-19 survival story

For Lynn Owens, fighting COVID was both a nightmare and a miracle.

"I had been praying that God would let me die. I got off the ventilator, and I told the nurses to please let me die," Lynn said.

She had accepted her fate after she was hospitalized with Covid-19 in January.

"If I lived, it would be a miracle from God; and if I died, I was going to be with Him," Lynn said.

She spent 147 days in the hospital, 47 of which were on a ventilator.

"I was dying! I was suffocating!" she said.

While on the ventilator, Lynn experienced nightmare after nightmare.

"In my nightmares, people thought I was dead, and I kept trying to explain to them that I was not, but they couldn't hear me," Lynn said.

She recalled as she watched her funeral and even heard dirt being tossed on her casket as she tried to get out. But then, she says she saw a bright purple light.

"I believe that light was sent by God letting me know He was with me. That He hadn't left me and He was going to be with me through that ordeal," Lynn explained.

Little by little, she got better and started taking her first steps toward recovery.

"I feel so unworthy of this miracle because there's got to be people that have passed away from this that can do so much more than I can," Lynn said.

Though she's still relearning how to do some things that most people take for granted, Lynn was able to accomplish something most of us haven't done — publish a book.

"I want them to know that God still does miracles because look at me! I wasn't supposed to be here, but they didn't take into account what my God can do," Lynn said.

She hopes her story inspires others to take the virus seriously.

"I just pray that everybody realizes that this virus is so simple and easy to get, and you can protect yourself. I just pray people do because this is not something you want to go through," Lynn said.

Lynn will have a book signing event this Saturday at the Blake community center. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can buy a copy of the book from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.