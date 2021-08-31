DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office employee dies from COVID-19

A long-time employee at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has died from COVID-19, according to a post on the office's Facebook page. That post says Melissa Wilkerson had worked in the office for 32 years.

That post also says the office is closed until further notice due to "recent COVID cases".

This is not the first COVID-19-related tragedy the office has faced this year. In January, Deputy Lt. Jeff Bain died after contracting the virus. You can read that story here.

