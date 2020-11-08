DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office remains closed an additional week due to COVID-19 concerns

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office will be closed longer than originally anticipated.

In a Facebook post, officials said they are extending the closure "out of an abundance of caution due to the recent spike of COVID cases in the county."

The county added 39 cases on Sunday, 31 cases on Saturday and 30 cases on Friday. 78 cases were added on October 31, the highest single-day number of cases since the record of 117 on July 14.

So far, 31 residents have died from coronavirus in DeKalb County. Two of those deaths were reported on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said they plan to reopen on Monday, November 16.