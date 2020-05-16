Daycares taking measures to keep kids safe from Coronavirus

As the state reopens and parents start heading back to work, daycare owners in North Alabama are expecting their kids to head back to daycare.

Daycares are now taking precautions to keep your children safe from Coronavirus.

At Miss Angela's Preschool, parents are no longer allowed past the front office. Instead, teachers will take kids back to their designated rooms so there's less person to person contact.

"We have hand sanitizer for the parents and we have new bags for them to put personal belonging in," said daycare owner, Angela Gooden.

Angela Gooden runs Miss Angela's Preschool. Ever since this pandemic began, she's made several adjustments.

"No diaper bags or car seats or anything like that is allowed in the center," said Gooden.

Gooden says she has increased cleaning and she tries to keep children from gathering in groups. She also doesn't allow more than eleven children in each room.

"The only people allowed in the center are the children and the teachers," said Gooden.

Just recently, she's noticed an increase in calls from parents registering their kids.

"A lot of the summer camps aren't opening back up and even though parents are going back to work, they don't feel comfortable leaving their kids at home," said Gooden.

She says if a child becomes sick, they have to be completely healthy before returning to daycare.

"They have to get me a note and be 72 hours symptom-free," said Gooden.

Gooden hopes parents will listen to their instincts about whether or not a daycare is taking steps to protect kids.

"I don't know how it's all going to end up for childcare, but I'm going to keep operating the way I am until someone has a better suggestion," said Gooden.

The owner of the daycare says she expects precautions to continue to change as experts come up with better ways to keep children safe.

Gooden says she has masks for teachers to wear at her center.