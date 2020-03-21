Daycare owners concerned about Coronavirus

We are hearing from a local daycare owner, who is nervous about the impacts of the Coronavirus.

Governor Ivey issued an update on Friday to the statewide order that required all daycares to close. The update states daycares can remain open as long as there's not more than eleven children in one room.

"This is completely uncharted territory, we're all taking this day by day," said daycare owner, Laura Rogers.

Laura Rogers owns Tiny Toes Home Daycare and says she has been trying to keep everything clean while the Coronavirus is spreading.

"Every time they eat, I spray all the toys down to keep everybody from being infected. Any time a toy goes in their mouth, I take it away, we put it in a special bucket and it goes in the dishwasher to be washed," said Rogers.

She says typically she has six children come to the daycare each day, but now only two show up.

"We're all, as daycare owners, just having to take this day by day."

When Governor Ivey ordered daycares to close on Thursday, except for those assisting essential personnel, Rogers created this letter, saying children of essential families can still come and pay full price, but non-essential families can pay a smaller fee of $50 a week to hold their spot.

"If we don't need it from the parents, we aren't going to ask for it, but at the same time, we have to prepare as if nothing's coming down. We have to make sure we are able to pay the mortgage," said Rogers.

Governor Ivey revised the order the next day, stating daycares can remain open for non-essential personnel, as long as there's less than twelve kids in one room.

Now Rogers is just trying to make ends meet and keep her business open for whoever needs it.

"These families have become our family and that's what happens with home daycares. These families become ours," said Rogers.

Rogers tells WAAY 31 her daycare will be open as long as the state allows.

Governor Ivey's statewide order suggests daycares continue to use social distancing practices while they remain open.