DanTera SalonSpa in Huntsville closes due to employee coronavirus case

DanTera SalonSpa on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville is closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The business said it will be calling customers to reschedule their appointments. It will be closed until the end of next week.
An employee at DanTera SalonSpa on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville tested positive for coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2545
|127
|Montgomery
|2290
|61
|Jefferson
|2187
|112
|Tuscaloosa
|1009
|23
|Marshall
|764
|9
|Franklin
|634
|10
|Lee
|605
|35
|Shelby
|567
|20
|Walker
|481
|6
|Butler
|471
|24
|Morgan
|456
|1
|Tallapoosa
|451
|66
|Elmore
|447
|9
|Madison
|413
|5
|Chambers
|401
|26
|Dallas
|375
|6
|Unassigned
|363
|5
|Baldwin
|331
|9
|Lowndes
|307
|13
|Autauga
|295
|6
|Etowah
|280
|12
|DeKalb
|278
|5
|Pike
|266
|1
|Houston
|259
|5
|Coffee
|250
|1
|Sumter
|248
|10
|Bullock
|248
|8
|Russell
|236
|0
|Colbert
|219
|5
|Cullman
|212
|1
|Hale
|210
|11
|Barbour
|208
|1
|Lauderdale
|196
|3
|Marengo
|192
|7
|Wilcox
|183
|8
|Calhoun
|182
|3
|Clarke
|163
|3
|Choctaw
|158
|11
|Limestone
|151
|0
|St. Clair
|149
|2
|Dale
|141
|0
|Talladega
|140
|5
|Randolph
|136
|8
|Pickens
|128
|6
|Marion
|126
|12
|Chilton
|118
|2
|Greene
|107
|5
|Macon
|105
|5
|Jackson
|101
|3
|Winston
|98
|0
|Crenshaw
|96
|3
|Henry
|93
|2
|Covington
|92
|1
|Escambia
|91
|3
|Bibb
|89
|1
|Washington
|83
|6
|Monroe
|79
|2
|Blount
|79
|1
|Conecuh
|64
|1
|Lawrence
|58
|0
|Perry
|54
|0
|Geneva
|46
|0
|Cherokee
|42
|4
|Coosa
|41
|1
|Clay
|30
|2
|Lamar
|30
|0
|Fayette
|23
|0
|Cleburne
|19
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|6204
|135
|Davidson
|6190
|80
|Rutherford
|1600
|29
|Trousdale
|1397
|4
|Hamilton
|1156
|19
|Sumner
|1033
|47
|Lake
|730
|0
|Williamson
|654
|11
|Bledsoe
|613
|1
|Robertson
|584
|7
|Putnam
|571
|6
|Knox
|500
|5
|Wilson
|499
|10
|Tipton
|488
|3
|Out of TN
|457
|5
|Bedford
|346
|4
|Montgomery
|310
|4
|Bradley
|238
|2
|Rhea
|220
|0
|Hardeman
|213
|0
|Macon
|186
|3
|Madison
|183
|2
|Sevier
|178
|2
|Loudon
|174
|0
|Unassigned
|170
|0
|Fayette
|162
|2
|McMinn
|159
|14
|Cheatham
|149
|0
|Dickson
|128
|0
|Maury
|128
|1
|Cumberland
|127
|2
|Blount
|96
|3
|Washington
|87
|0
|Coffee
|87
|0
|Monroe
|75
|4
|Dyer
|71
|0
|Sullivan
|67
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|64
|1
|Hamblen
|63
|3
|Lauderdale
|60
|1
|Hickman
|60
|0
|Franklin
|55
|2
|Anderson
|54
|2
|Obion
|53
|1
|Unicoi
|52
|0
|Greene
|52
|2
|Lawrence
|48
|0
|Marion
|46
|1
|White
|45
|0
|DeKalb
|41
|0
|Marshall
|40
|1
|Smith
|37
|1
|Overton
|36
|0
|Haywood
|35
|2
|Lincoln
|34
|0
|Hawkins
|34
|2
|Cannon
|34
|0
|Henry
|33
|0
|Grundy
|32
|1
|Warren
|32
|0
|Hardin
|31
|2
|Jefferson
|31
|0
|Carroll
|29
|1
|Meigs
|27
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|McNairy
|24
|0
|Polk
|24
|0
|Perry
|24
|0
|Roane
|23
|0
|Johnson
|23
|0
|Cocke
|22
|0
|Sequatchie
|21
|0
|Giles
|19
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Morgan
|19
|0
|Jackson
|19
|0
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Henderson
|16
|0
|Grainger
|16
|0
|Crockett
|16
|3
|Claiborne
|15
|0
|Decatur
|14
|0
|Stewart
|14
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Fentress
|13
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Houston
|9
|0
|Clay
|9
|0
|Benton
|8
|1
|Union
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Pickett
|4
|0
|Lewis
|4
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0