DETAILS: North Alabama school systems feeding students during coronavirus shutdown

Many North Alabama school districts are making arrangements to make meals available to students while schools are shut down to combat the coronavirus crisis.

WAAY 31 has compiled this information below.

School systems not on the list should send their information to newsroom@waaytv.com

Athens City Schools

DATES: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

TIME: 10:00 am -12:00 pm

LOCATIONS: Any ACS school location

Meals will be available at any of our school locations on Tuesday and Wednesday

Meals will be distributed “Grab-and-Go” style (drive up or walk up)

We will provide 2 meals daily (1 breakfast and 1 lunch meal)

There must be at least 1 person in the vehicle (or walking) who is 18 or younger

At the grab-and-go, you will tell us the number of meals needed for children (18 and younger) in your household

All children 18 and younger can receive food AT NO COST whether they are an ACS student or not

DATES: Thursday, March 19 through Friday, March 27 (Weekdays only. No weekend distribution.)

TIME: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

LOCATIONS:

Athens Elementary School (Clinton St. Campus) 601 S. Clinton St. Athens. Located on the corner of S. Clinton St. and Forrest St.

The Haven 810 N. Malone St. Athens. Located on the corner of N. Malone and 5th Ave.

Meals will be distributed “Grab-and-Go” style (drive up or walk up)

We will provide 2 meals daily (1 breakfast and 1 lunch meal)

There must be at least 1 person in the vehicle (or walking) who is 18 or younger

At the grab-and-go, you will tell us the number of meals needed for children (18 and younger) in your household

All children 18 and younger can receive food AT NO COST whether they are an ACS student or not

If you need food and have no way to get to any location, let your school principal know and we will make every effort to get food to you.

DeKalb County Schools

Starting Tuesday, DeKalb County schools will provide meals at a pickup site in each town near a school between 10 am and 2 pm. The pickup sitesand schedule will be posted Tuesday via the board of education’s social media.

Fort Payne City Schools

Starting Tuesday, Fort Payne Middle School, Williams Avenue Elementary School, and Will’s Valley Elementary School will all have meals prepared for students at 11 am to 12 pm.

Three buses will also be run to bring students to eat.

Bus route 1 will be ran to Fort Payne Walking Park (11:00 am -11:15 am), Stewart Court Apartments (11:30 am -11:45 am), Green Acres Trailer Park (12:00 pm – 12:30 pm), and Fort Payne Family Worship Center (12:45 pm – 1:00 pm).

Bus Route 2 will be run to 13th Street Apartments (11:00 am – 11:15 am), Fort Payne Church of Christ (11:30 am – 11:45 am), Mountain Trace Apartments (12:00 pm – 12:15 pm), and Briarwood Apartments (12:45 pm – 1:00 pm).

Bus Route 3 will run to the Five Points Bus Stop (11:00 am – 11:30 am) and Fischer Rescue Squad (12:00 pm – 12:30 pm).

Huntsville City Schools

Through March 27th, free lunch service will be offered at the following locations between 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participating school sites include:

Lee High School – 2500 Meridian St., Huntsville, AL 35811

Lakewood Elementary – 3501 Kenwood Dr., Huntsville, AL 35810

Morris Elementary/Middle – 4801 Bob Wallace Rd., Huntsville, AL 35805

Dawson Elementary – 5308 Mastin Lake Rd., Huntsville, AL 35810

Chaffee Elementary – 7900 Whittier Rd, Huntsville, AL 35802

Highlands Elementary – 2500 Barney Terrace, Huntsville, AL 35810

Sonnie Hereford Elementary – 2755 Wilson St., Huntsville, AL 35816

McDonnell Elementary – 4010 Binderton Pl., Huntsville, AL 35805

At each of these sites, the HCS Child Nutrition Program team will provide free Grab N’ Go lunches for all youth, ages 18 years and under. This program is offered at no cost to all youth in our community.

We like to think of this as a drive-thru meal service to make it convenient for our families. Walk-up participants are also welcomed. There will be a separate meal station for the walk-up service.

To stay up to date with the most recent information, please visit our district website at: https://www.huntsvillecityschools.org/

Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools wants to ease some of those anxieties by offering food pickup at several school lunchrooms and through pickup locations across the community.

Beginning Tuesday, the following schools will offer free grab-n-go lunches daily, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the remainder of this week. Distribution will be through walk-up or drive-through service.

This is for students only and they must be present to receive a meal.

Locations are Rainbow, Horizon, James Clemens, Mill Creek and West Madison.

Triana-area students can pick up a grab-n-go lunch at the Town Municipal Building between 10:30 and 12:30 a.m. throughout the remainder of the week.

Madison City Schools is also partnering with several churches and non-profit agencies to help provide food assistance. This outreach is to any family served by Madison City Schools.

Pickup locations have been identified for daily distribution of food by families served by Madison City Schools. The rotations start Tuesday at Asbury Church at 980 Hughes Road, 5-7 p.m. and continue weekdays until April 6.

Locations and times are as follows:

Mondays: First Baptist Church 4257 Sullivan Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road entrance).

Wednesdays: Trinity Baptist, 1088 Hughes Road, Madison, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road entrance).

Fridays: Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison,

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Triana area families will be served by Inside-Out-Ministries and Crosspointe Church on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location in Triana to be announced.

If there are special circumstances preventing you from picking up at one of these locations, please email our MCS social worker, Briana Hawkins, at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us

If you are interested in volunteering in this effort or donating non perishable food items, email the MCS Development Office: lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us

Madison County Schools

Madison City Schools will offer food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Friday until April 3.

We plan to offer meals as 'grab and go' at six locations in the Madison County School System.

Those locations are: New Hope Elementary, Madison Crossroads Elementary, Harvest Elementary School, Hazel Green Elementary and Riverton Elementary