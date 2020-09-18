DAR High School puts precautions in place after coronavirus cases cause cancellation of two previous games

After having to forfeit their match last Friday due to coronavirus cases at the school, DAR High School is hosting its first home game of the season on Friday.

The team is welcoming Westminster Christian Academy from Madison County.

DAR Principal Marsha Mitchell said there has been building excitement on the campus and in the Town of Grant. She said they've "been involved in activities to raise community spirit and school" throughout the week.

All fans attending the game are asked to wear masks while inside. There are also sections of the bleachers that are marked with blue tape to show where fans are not allowed to sit.

"We've asked them to sit together as family units and then spread that six feet apart. So we've guided them just by putting down some markers in the stadium," Mitchell said.

As of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health determined that Marshall County was still at a "Low Risk" status for spreading the virus. It has remained at that level since September 4.

"So we know that the efforts being expended in our county is truly mitigating the spread of COVID-19. So we are anticipating that we will continue in the green or are hopeful that we will continue in the green so that we can resume a little more semblance of normalcy," Mitchell said.

She said a small number of students are currently positive for the virus and are at home in quarantine. Mitchell said their focus is to keep the school as clean as possible to help lessen the spread of the virus.

"We will continue with this robust cleaning and sanitation project that we have going on. We changed some of our procedures for the cleaning and sanitation. We changed some of the chemicals that we are using that are top of the line in the area for combating different illnesses," Michell said.

The match against Westminster Christian Academy kicks off at 7 p.m.