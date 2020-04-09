Cullman’s Rock the South cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Pepsi Rock the South and the city of Cullman have cancelled this year’s event that was set for May 29 and May 30, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ticket buyers are able to receive a refund, apply their ticket for Rock the South 2021, or instead donate that money to local causes, including Cullman Caring for Kids, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, and mask donations to Cullman County Commission on Aging.

If you want to apply your 2020 ticket to 2021, you don’t have to do anything. Rock the South 2021 is scheduled for June 4 and June 5, 2021.

If you would like to donate the funds from your ticket or receive a refund, click here.