Cullman Regional administers its first coronavirus vaccine

Cullman Regional administered its first coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at 8:43 a.m. to a critical care nurse, Donna Snow.

“In following the federal and state-approved guidelines of vaccine administration, we are excited to report that one of our frontline critical care nurses was first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at our facility,” Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer William Smith said in a news release.

The hospital was one of 13 facilities in the state to receive the vaccine in the first round of distribution. It was also one of the first three facilities in the state to receive their allocation on Monday.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state's initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine is 40,950 doses. Of that, Cullman Regional is receiving 1,950 vaccinations.

The hospital says the first round of vaccine “will be distributed to EMS Staff (15% of allocation), Physicians (15% of allocation), Hospital Staff (50% of allocation), additional hospital and physicians in a 40-mile radius (20% of allocation).”

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday evening.