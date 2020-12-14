Cullman Regional Medical Center receives coronavirus vaccine

Three hospitals in Alabama received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and 12 more are receiving it on Tuesday.

Cullman Regional Medical Center is one of the three to receive the vaccine on Monday. The medical center's vice president of marketing and communications, Lindsey Dossey, said they're distributing the vaccine based on employee risk factor.

“We are prioritizing the vaccinations based on risks of each of our team members, how high risk their job is, how high risk their health is, so to make sure that those highest risk will be receiving the vaccination as soon as possible," said Dossey.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is not announcing which day the selected hospitals are receiving the vaccine.

The state is receiving close to 4,100 doses of the vaccine. Of that, Cullman Regional received 1,900 doses. Athens-Limestone Hospital is receiving 1,900 doses as well. Huntsville Hospital told WAAY 31 it is receiving 4,800 doses on Tuesday. UAB is receiving over 10,000 doses, which is the highest amount in the state.

Hospital workers will receive half the doses allocated, EMS staff and physicians will receive 15% and nursing home personnel will receive 20%.

Additional doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in weekly intervals.

The Alabama Department of Public Health plans to provide the names of the hospitals receiving the vaccine on Tuesday.