Criminal trial for Limestone County judge delayed due to coronavirus

The criminal trial for a Limestone County judge is delayed due to coronavirus.

Doug Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.

The Supreme Court of Alabama ordered no juror summons would be issued before July 1. It also hasn’t named a date for when jury trials can resume.

Patterson’s trial was originally scheduled to begin June 15. A new date will be set when the state issues further guidance for when trials can begin.

Court documents show a hearing for Patterson’s motion to dismiss all counts will be set by an order to be issued after May 18.

