The criminal trial for a Limestone County judge is delayed due to coronavirus.
Doug Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree.
The Supreme Court of Alabama ordered no juror summons would be issued before July 1. It also hasn’t named a date for when jury trials can resume.
Patterson’s trial was originally scheduled to begin June 15. A new date will be set when the state issues further guidance for when trials can begin.
Court documents show a hearing for Patterson’s motion to dismiss all counts will be set by an order to be issued after May 18.
You can read more about Patterson’s case here.
Related Content
- Criminal trial for Limestone County judge delayed due to coronavirus
- Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial postponed due to coronavirus cancellations
- Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus
- Trials in Madison, Limestone counties suspended
- Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
- Alabama health department urges delaying dental work due to coronavirus
- Toyota delays manufacturing operations another week due to coronavirus
- Tennessee AG opposes push to delay executions due to coronavirus
- Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County