Crestwood Medical Center limits inpatient visitation due to coronavirus

Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville is reducing the number of visitors it allows due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The hospital says inpatients are allowed only one visitor. Patients in neonatal intensive care until are allowed two visitors.

Those visitors must be 16 and older, in most cases, and check in with security upon entry.

According to Crestwood:

All visitors will be screened for fever/temperature and COVID-19 exposure history.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness cannot be allowed in our facility (unless they are the patient).

All visitors must wear a mask or appropriate face covering at all times, must observe social distancing, and must sanitize their hands frequently. If the visitor is unable or unwilling to wear a mask, he/she may not be allowed to participate as a visitor.

Visitors may obtain meals from Crestwood’s Café; however, he/she should minimize movement outside of the patient’s room.

More details HERE