Covid deaths pass 15,000 mark in Alabama

Alabama passed a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic this week, as the state health department reported more than 15,000 have died from Covid since the still-ongoing pandemic began early last year.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a total death count of 15,101 Alabamians as of Thursday. More than half of those deaths occurred in 2021, according to ADPH.

Only 15 other states have registered a higher death total. California has experienced the highest death toll at more than 70,000.

Of all states in the U.S., Alabama currently ranks third for largest portion of its population lost to the disease.

Alaska, Hawaii and Vermont have reported the least number of deaths at fewer than 1,000 each as of Thursday.