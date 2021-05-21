Covid-19 booster shots may be needed as soon as 8 months after second dose

Dr. Anthony Fauci along with the CEO of Pfizer say vaccinated people may need a Covid-19 booster shot as soon as 8 months after they are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health says it's too soon to know exactly what a booster shot roll out will look like.

Pfizer's vaccine arrived at hospitals around the country on Monday. Pfizer's vaccine arrived at hospitals around the country on Monday.

"If boosters are recommended, or when they are recommended, we will have a template provided to us basically regarding how to configure a booster program," says Landers.

She says the distribution will probably look similar to the vaccine roll out they have done so far.

As far as the purpose of a Covid-19 booster shot, Landers says, "it's to boost the immune response, or basically a reminder to the immune response that you've seen this before, your body knows that you have been around this vaccine before and now your body will mount a response, if you will, to the booster."

Landers says the booster will basically be the same product and dosage that vaccinated people have taken so far.

People will most likely be able to return to the original place where they got their primary series of shots, or even go to a different site that is offering booster shots.

As far as informing people on when to get their booster shot, Landers says it could be a recall type system to tell people they are due for a booster vaccine.