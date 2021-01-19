County health departments offering hundreds of coronavirus vaccines each day

Frontline workers and people 75 years and older started getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. People in both Phase 1A and 1B can now make appointments to get vaccinated.

The Madison County Health Department and the Morgan County Health Department encourage you to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are taking walk-ins while supplies last.

The Madison County Health Department plans to give about 500 doses of the vaccine every day this week.

The Morgan County Health Department plans to give about 300 doses of the vaccine every day this week.

WAAY 31 spoke with people after receiving the vaccine and everyone said they were excited to get the vaccine and were thankful to be part of getting the virus under control. Johnny Lacour said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh any fears he may have had.

“I just thank God that I was able to come take this shot and done get it over with," he said. "Yes, I was scared at first, but I listened to other people but I had to take matters into my own hands. You know, do I want to live or die? Today I want to live.”

A spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Judy Smith, wants to remind everyone to be patient with them.

“Please be patient. Please know that we’re committed. Please know that we’re not going to give up, we’re in this with you and we’re going to keep going as long as necessary in order for those that need and want a vaccine, to have that vaccine. So, just hang in there, keep doing the things you need to do, and we’re in it with you.”

Smith said the Morgan County Health Departments goal is to vaccinate 1,500 people by the end of the week.