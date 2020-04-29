Costco, including Huntsville store, requires customers and employees to wear masks

Costco will require all customers and employees wear masks, starting May 4.

The company posted the following statement to its website regarding the new policy:

To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.