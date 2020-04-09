Coroner: Another Marshall County death being investigated for coronavirus link

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says the Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating whether or not another death in the county is related to coronavirus.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the health department says there are 64 confirmed coronavirus cases in Marshall County. It lists one death from the illness. It says two deaths are being investigated. That

As for the reported second case, Nugent says the health department “will make the final determination once the Infectious Disease Doctors review medical records, case notes/reports, and gather more information on the case.”

Read Nugent’s full post below.

