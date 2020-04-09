Clear
Coroner: Another Marshall County death being investigated for coronavirus link

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the health department says there are 64 confirmed coronavirus cases in Marshall County.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 6:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says the Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating whether or not another death in the county is related to coronavirus.

As for the reported second case, Nugent says the health department “will make the final determination once the Infectious Disease Doctors review medical records, case notes/reports, and gather more information on the case.”

Read Nugent’s full post below.

