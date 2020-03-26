Coronavirus cases rise in Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan counties

Cases of coronavirus have risen in Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties on Thursday as of 3:16 p.m.
Franklin County has three cases.
Lauderdale County has nine cases.
Lawrence County has three cases.
Limestone County has 12 cases.
Madison County has 43 cases.
Morgan County has nine cases.
The total for the state is 501.
So far, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,082 patients have been tested. One death is reported in Jackson County. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says it was made aware by the state of a possible coronavirus-related death in Madison County.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Autauga County: 6
Baldwin County: 5
Blount County: 2
Bullock County: 2
Butler County: 1
Calhoun County: 2
Chambers County: 9
Cherokee County: 1
Chilton County: 4
Choctaw County: 1
Clay County: 1
Cleburne County: 1
Colbert County: 1
Coosa County: 1
Crenshaw County: 1
Cullman County: 6
Dallas County: 3
DeKalb County: 1
Elmore County: 10
Etowah County: 4
Franklin County: 3
Houston County: 3
Jackson County: 3
Jefferson County: 148
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 9
Lawrence County: 3
Lee County: 47
Limestone County: 12
Lowndes County: 1
Madison County: 43
Marengo County: 1
Marion County: 7
Marshall County: 3
Mobile County: 18
Montgomery County: 17
Morgan County: 9
Pickens County: 1
Pike County: 2
Russell County: 1
Shelby County: 52
St. Clair County: 7
Talladega County: 4
Tallapoosa County: 4
Tuscaloosa County: 19
Walker County: 18
Washington County: 2
Wilcox County: 1
Total: 501
