Coronavirus vaccine reunites former WAAY 31 anchor, daughter via much-needed hug

It’s been 30 years since Bob Labbe appeared on your TV screens each night on WAAY 31.

And it’s been about 15 months since our former sports anchor got to hug his daughter.

On Tuesday, both streaks came to an end.

That’s when Jennifer Ellinger gave her dad his first shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the John Hunt Park clinic in Huntsville – and we were there to capture it.

Jennifer is a retired nurse who volunteers at the clinic. Labbe was WAAY 31’s sports anchor from 1979 to 1991.

Jennifer said, until Tuesday, she hadn’t hugged her dad since December 2019.

The vaccine allowing them to return to normal family activities is a blessing.

"We wanted it to happen yesterday,” said Bob. “We can't wait to start doing those things again.”

"Yeah, I mean it's been very strange to not have Christmas together, and birthdays together,” said Jennifer. “It's just how I was raised to have family gatherings together like that all the time.”

Jennifer said she’ll be with her dad when he gets his second dose, too.