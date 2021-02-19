Coronavirus vaccine dose shipments cut at Huntsville Hospital; No new appointments for 4 weeks

Huntsville Hospital announced Friday that the shipment of coronavirus it receives to its Community Vaccination Clinic is being reduced.

It will get 1,000 new doses a week, “which is less than half of the previous allocation for Huntsville Hospital.”

This means there will be no new appointments to receive the vaccine until the week of March 22.

“The vaccine supply will be adequate to meet existing commitments,” the hospital said.

People currently with appointments to receive the vaccine at John Hunt Park should still come unless they receive a call telling them otherwise.

More than 45,000 people are on the hospital system’s waiting list.

Here’s the full announcement:

Huntsville Hospital has learned that the supply of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to our Community Vaccination Clinic will be reduced. The hospital confirmed with the State this week that it will only receive enough vaccine for 1,000 new doses per week, which is less than half of the previous allocation for Huntsville Hospital. The vaccine supply will be adequate to meet existing commitments, but the hospital will stop scheduling any new appointments until the week of March 22, 2021. If you already have an appointment for either a booster dose or a primary dose, you should come at your scheduled time unless contacted by the hospital. If you are one of the thousands on the waiting list, you will not receive a scheduling phone call for at least two weeks.

Huntsville Hospital Health System locations have served as the primary vaccination sites in the region with more than 55,000 persons vaccinated thus far. Health System officials said today that the allocation of vaccines shipped from the State of Alabama to area hospitals has been reduced in recent days, forcing hospitals to reduce the number of first doses they can provide. Some locations are already out of first doses. More than 45,000 people are on vaccine waiting lists in our Health System.

Based on the allocations that we receive, we will continue our efforts to vaccinate as many people as we can who have registered to be vaccinated at one of our facilities. We also recommend that you explore every avenue available to get your vaccine. You can check the Alabama Department of Public Health website (https://dph1.adph.state.al.us/covid-19/) for information on who has been approved for administering vaccines in your area. Please note that approved sites might not have vaccines all the time.