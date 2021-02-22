Coronavirus vaccination schedules return to normal at John Hunt Park after winter weather

Vaccination appointment schedules are back to normal at John Hunt Park after multiple days had to be joined together over the weekend because of the winter weather.

On Monday, we spoke with patients at the coronavirus vaccine clinic to hear about their experiences.

People get vaccines at John Hunt Park. People get vaccines at John Hunt Park.

People at John Hunt Park were glad to be getting their second dose of the vaccine to not only protect themselves, but to protect others from the virus.

"Oh, it went very well. This is my second time here, very efficient. These people are just great," said Les Frantz, vaccine recipient.

Frantz and his wife received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They're both impressed with how efficient the John Hunt Park Vaccine clinic is.

"I'm very impressed. They are very efficient, and my wife is a retired nurse and she even comments how efficient everything is just working down here to get your vaccines," said Frantz.

Other vaccine recipients agree that the process is simple.

"They are so well-organized inside and we're so impressed," said Julie Christensen, vaccine recipient.

Christensen says she's blessed to be able to get the vaccine.

"It's a great feeling, it really is. And I'm hoping to get back to the normal of things. Certain activities that we've put on hold for quite awhile," said Christensen.

People like Betty Miller are also looking forward to doing certain activities like traveling.

"This weekend, my son is taking me to a place near Gatlinburg for my 80th birthday," said Miller, vaccine recipient.

Frantz is just happy he got the vaccine.

"In a way, I'm very glad I got the vaccine because I do know some people who have had it and not survived, and it makes you really stop and think," said Frantz.

Vaccinations at the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic operated as normal on Monday. Over the weekend, multiple vaccination days were rescheduled for Saturday because of all the winter weather.