Coronavirus vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park in Huntsville closing early due to severe weather

Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic at John Hunt Park will close at noon Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

People who have Thursday afternoon vaccination appointments may come any time on Friday, March 26, or Monday, March 29.

No appointment or phone call is needed.

