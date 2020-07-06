Coronavirus testing starts back up at Huntsville's John Hunt Park

Mobile coronavirus testing will kick off again on Monday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Huntsville Hospital is reopening its mobile testing site there due to an increase of people getting tested. The drive-thru testing site is located off Memorial Parkway on Airport Road.

This testing site is meant for asymptomatic patients. You don't need a doctor's note to get tested, but you will need your driver's license and your health insurance card.

The park was also used as a testing site back in March.

Testing will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Times change to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the week.

When you get there, you're asked to stay in your car the whole time. It takes about a week to get your results back.