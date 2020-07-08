Coronavirus test site in Marshall County seeing an increase in patients wanting to get tested for coronavirus

People in Marshall County can get a coronavirus test without even getting out of your car.

United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz has an outdoor drive thru coronavirus testing site and doctors there tell us they are seeing an increase in the percentage of people that test positive for the virus.

Just drive up, fill out some paperwork, and you can get tested for coronavirus at United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz.

"The last couple of weeks, we have actually seen and increase in the trend both in the number of patients coming in to be tested per day as well as the percentage of positive cases per day," said Alvin Tenchavez M.D., physician at United Doctors Family Medical Center.

Tenchavez told WAAY 31 they have been busy.

Since they started the drive-thru coronavirus testing site on April 1, they have tested around four thousand people.

He says the percentage of positive tests coming back is up, too.

"The highest was 44 percent after Memorial Day and as of the past two weeks, we have been averaging around 30 to 35 percent positive of the number of cases we have been testing," said Tenchavez.

Tenchavez says they have enough testing equipment right now and test about 100 people a day.

He says one of the reasons they limit the tests per day is so they can get the results back to patients in a timely manner which takes about 2 days.

"We can facilitate both running the tests, informing the patients, doing the paperwork in a very time efficient manner. So there’s not a lag of a week just to get your results and to hear from our facility," said Tenchavez.

He says the one comment he gets most from patients, wear a mask.

"More and more of the symptomatic patients, one of the things they have commented on is, I wish I had worn a mask," he said.

The drive-thru coronavirus test site is open Monday through Friday from 9 am until 1 pm or until they hit the number of people that they're able to test for that day.

To get tested at that site all you need is a government issued I.D. and proof of insurance if you have it.