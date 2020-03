Huntsville Hospital announced that its drive-thru coronavirus test site at John Hunt Park will not reopen this week due to limited testing supplies.

The Huntsville Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic, 120 Governors Drive at the southwest corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street directly across from the hospital. will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., so staff can complete screening patients by 5 p.m.