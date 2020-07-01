Clear
Coronavirus survivor supports masking ordinance, testing for asymptomatic people

Will Johnson said because he could easily get a test, even without showing many symptoms, he was able to learn he was positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 11:33 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As coronavirus continues to spike in Alabama, especially among younger people, comedian Will Johnson said he was caught off-guard when he found out he was positive.

"I freaked out. I freaked out. Like you see how big my eyes are?" Johnson asked on a Wednesday afternoon.

Will Johnson recovered from coronavirus about a week and a half ago after an Instagram follower suggested he get tested when he said he was dealing with a days-long stomach issue. Will Johnson recovered from coronavirus about a week and a half ago after an Instagram follower suggested he get tested when he said he was dealing with a days-long stomach issue.

The standup comedian makes comedic videos on TicTock and Instagram and also works as a standup comedian. After dealing with a stomach ache for about three days more than three weeks ago, he decided to post about it on Instagram. That's when he encountered a stroke of luck.

"I made a post on my Instagram and one of my followers who was a doctor who said, hey man, you might want to check to make sure because there is a gastrointestinal strain. And I was like, oh, I didn't know!" Johnson exclaimed.

Johnson decided to go get tested in Huntsville and was able to get one without much difficulty. He said he didn't mind spending more time at home and tried to focus on getting better and not trying get too worried.

He said the experience made him appreciate the ability to get tested without showing many symptoms and said everyone who wants to get a test should be able to do so.

"If I don't get tested or it's not offered to me, then what do I do? I'm up the creek without a paddle. Do I wait until I'm dying to almost come and get tested, no! I think it should be offered to everybody," Johnson said.

Amid the ongoing discussion around coronavirus is whether Madison County or Huntsville should enact its own face covering ordinance. On Wednesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he would prefer a state-wide or regional approach to the problem because so many counties have people who come into Huntsville each day for work and many leave the city and go elsewhere before coming back home.

"Their communities need to be just as safe as our communities because we need to make sure that safety is provided across the board," Battle said.

With five children currently hospitalized for coronavirus, including one who was already being treated for cancer, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said he hopes people start thinking about masking as a benefit to the health of others and not just the mask wearer.

"If the thought of you accidentally giving COVID to someone, a child, particularly a child whose trying to deal with cancer is not reason enough to put on a face covering, I don't know what is," Spillers said.

Meanwhile, Johnson thinks one reason some people don't want to wear a mask is because of their breath. For which, he had a comedic solution.

"If we put in an ordinance in the city, put a mint with that mask and that's how you've got to do it. That's how you get people to wear a mask! Mint and mask, it's going to work. I'm telling you! Mint and mask 2020," Johnson said.

