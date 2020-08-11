Coronavirus reported at third Lincoln County school

A third school in the Lincoln County, Tenn., school system is reporting a case of coronavirus.

One positive case has been confirmed at Highland Rim School, according to a post on the school system’s Facebook page.

The post does not say when the case was confirmed. It also does not say if it is a student, teacher, staff member or someone else connected to the Fayetteville school.

“Contact tracing has been completed by the administration at Highland Rim School and all who may have been potentially exposed have been notified. The building has been thoroughly sanitized as it is daily,” the post states.

This is the fifth case of coronavirus reported in a Lincoln County school since the school year began last week. A student and staff member at South Lincoln School and a student and staff member at Flintville School all were announced as having tested positive last week.