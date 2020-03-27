Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties

As of 7:09 a.m. Friday, March 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 538 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Three deaths have been confirmed in the state. One is in Jackson County, another in Lauderdale County and the other in Madison County.

As of Friday morning, 4,082 people have been tested in the state.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 5

Blount County: 2

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 13

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 4

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 1

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 6

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 1

Elmore County: 10

Etowah County: 4

Franklin County: 3

Houston County: 3

Jackson County: 4

Jefferson County: 173

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 9

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 47

Limestone County: 13

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 43

Marengo County: 1

Marion County: 7

Marshall County: 3

Mobile County: 21

Montgomery County: 17

Morgan County: 9

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 2

Russell County: 1

Shelby County: 53

St. Clair County: 6

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 20

Walker County: 18

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Total: 538

