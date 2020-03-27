Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties

Three coronavirus-related deaths are reported in Alabama.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:15 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 7:09 a.m. Friday, March 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 538 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Three deaths have been confirmed in the state. One is in Jackson County, another in Lauderdale County and the other in Madison County.

As of Friday morning, 4,082 people have been tested in the state. 

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 5

Blount County: 2

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 13

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 4

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 1

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 6

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 1

Elmore County: 10

Etowah County: 4

Franklin County: 3

Houston County: 3

Jackson County: 4

Jefferson County: 173

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 9

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 47

Limestone County: 13

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 43

Marengo County: 1

Marion County: 7

Marshall County: 3

Mobile County: 21

Montgomery County: 17

Morgan County: 9

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 2

Russell County: 1

Shelby County: 53

St. Clair County: 6

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 20

Walker County: 18

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Total: 538

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events