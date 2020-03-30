Coronavirus-related death reported in Morgan County; state death toll is now 7

The Alabama Department of Public Health says seven people have died in the state from coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, the department added a death in Morgan County, one in Mobile County, and another in Tallapoosa.

This is an increase from the four previously reported deaths. One is in Jackson County, another in Lauderdale County, another in Chambers County, and another in Madison County.

There have been 830 cases confirmed in the state, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

