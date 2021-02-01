Coronavirus puts Decatur restaurant out of business

The negative impacts of coronavirus have claimed another North Alabama restaurant.

Sam’s Sports Grill in Decatur announced on Facebook Monday that its “doors are officially closed to the public.”

In the note to customers, the 6-year-old restaurant cites “the significant effects of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry and this store in particular.”

A location in Florence will remain open.

Any unused gift cards can be used there or at locations in Tennessee, according to a response to a customer question on the restaurant’s Facebook page.