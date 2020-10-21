Coronavirus pandemic impacting learning for Decatur City students

Tonight, we're seeing a clearer picture of how the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting learning.

The Decatur City Board of Education has serious concerns about students staying on track.

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers is in Decatur with new information on the board's meeting tonight and the warning for some parents and students.

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas stressed that teachers are working harder than they ever have.

But there are more students falling behind in school because of blended learning.

"Traditional is going really good, virtual I think is going really good, it's the hybrid blended that we've got to come up with something that's workable for parents but also for our teachers," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas.

Dr. Michael Douglas says that students are struggling to keep up with their work on blended learning.

Many students, he says, are not logging on to meetings and have not been completing their schoolwork at home.

But even with the difficulties of blended learning schools can't get ride of it.

"I will tell you there's no way we can completely do away with blended because if a kid goes quarantine you have to service that kid for those 14 days," said Dr. Douglas

And with more students than usual earning failing grades the school system is already preparing for a busy summer.

"We're anticipating probably one of the biggest summer learnings for summer schools in Decatur City schools' history," said Dr. Douglas.

Superintendent Dr. Douglas said he is going to brainstorm ideas with middle and high school teachers to come up with a better way for students to learn at school and at home and not fall behind.

In Decatur, Bridget Divers, WAAY-31 news.

The Decatur City Board of Education says that any changes to how students learn during the Coronavirus pandemic won't happen until the second semester of the school year.