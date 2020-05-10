Coronavirus pandemic causing rental car companies to lose business

People aren't traveling as much right now and it's impacting the rental car business.

Avis Budget Group, one of the world's largest rental car providers, states the company's revenue could be down 80% during April and May compared to those months last year.

The pandemic is also impacting rental car companies here in North Alabama.

The owner of McCurry Van and Car Rental says he had plans to buy more rental cars this year, but now he's having to sell vehicles he already has just to make some money.

"In a matter of days in March, we had a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of cancellations," said owner, Wes McCurry.

McCurry says this time of year is usually very busy.

"Church groups, everything's canceled through June. We rented so many vans to people going to Orlando or the beach," said McCurry.

Now, the pandemic is taking a toll on his business.

"Travel has almost come to a complete halt. We're doing about ten percent of the rental business we were doing prior to March 15," said McCurry.

To make ends meet, McCurry has had to sell a lot of his cars.

"We'd still like to thin our inventory out some more just so we can weather this virus," said McCurry.

McCurry says for those people still renting cars from him, he is taking precautions to keep them safe, including spraying down cars as soon as they are returned.

"We try to be real diligent with the cleanliness of our cars as well as, we are spraying down our offices several times a day," said McCurry.

He says he hopes travel picks up soon.

"Who would expect a pandemic would wipe out the entire travel industry in just a matter of weeks?" said McCurry.

McCurry says because people have been buying some cars from him instead of renting, he hasn't had to let any employees go.