Coronavirus outbreak starting to impact consumer shopping habits

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to spread, consumers in Huntsville said it may soon have an impact on their shopping habits.

An increase in both in-store and online shopping is keeping those in the trucking industry especially.

"Everybody is pretty much pushed. They're working their full hour load every week. It's come home, get your reset and go back out," said Walker Cagle, manager of Steve Cagle Trucking Co.

Cagles said while the majority of what they deliver is refrigerated goods, he said increased demand for goods to be delivered is keeping him and his colleagues in the trucking business busy.

"When the times get tough, tough people get going. And the manufacturers are stepping up. They're making more toilet paper, they're making more hand sanitizer. And the trucks are going to pick it up, bring it to the D.C. (distribution centers)and take it out and deliver it to all the stores," said Cagle.

But for some in smaller towns, deliveries are struggling to keep up with demand. Hagan Holland lives in Lewisburg, Tennessee, and works in Madison.

He said back home, people are starting to take advantage of online grocery shopping.

"They very quickly embraced that because they saw that as a way to get a little more social distancing and not come in contact with so many people, which I think is a good idea," said Holland.

According to a study by Coresight Research, about three quarters of people said they would avoid shopping centers and malls if the outbreak worsens. More than half said they would avoid shops altogether. Holland agrees.

"Probably as this goes on more, people will get a little more scared and will probably try to stay in more," said Holland.